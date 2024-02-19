Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,153.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,484,000 after purchasing an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Progyny by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

