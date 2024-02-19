Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.73.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $133.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average is $119.95. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.