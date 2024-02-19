Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.73.
PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:PLD opened at $133.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average is $119.95. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
