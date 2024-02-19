Provence Wealth Management Group Buys 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

AVGO traded down $19.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,245.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $977.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $583.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.