Provence Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,727,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 357,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $22.55. 5,169,111 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

