Provence Wealth Management Group Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.2% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.68. 1,674,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,948. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

