Provence Wealth Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 198,689 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

