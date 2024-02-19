Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 855 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

