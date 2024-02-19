Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 1,421 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.63. 6,052,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.