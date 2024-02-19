Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 409 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 643,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,255. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.