Public Storage (PSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $281.52 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.14 and a 200 day moving average of $274.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

