PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lifted to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $150.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of PVH opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

