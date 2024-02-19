Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 2,793 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

EXPD opened at $124.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

