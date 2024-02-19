Qtron Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,108,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.1 %

SHW stock opened at $309.08 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.55 and a 200 day moving average of $277.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

