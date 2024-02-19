Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Cross Country Healthcare makes up approximately 2.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 17.4 %

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 1,813,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $616.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.