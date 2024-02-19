Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.06% of Par Pacific worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 15.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PARR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PARR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 530,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,627. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

