Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.13% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,561,000 after acquiring an additional 180,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,125,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,990,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,893,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE:LZB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. 304,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,709. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

