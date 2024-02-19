Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.36% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,942 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 322,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

HQL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. 86,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,027. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

