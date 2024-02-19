Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,400 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Wabash National worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 53.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 42.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 128,314 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 143.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 900,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNC. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

