Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,174,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $176,000.

BSTZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 283,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,933. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

