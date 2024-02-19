Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $752,000 Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Global Ship Lease worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

NYSE GSL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.36. 517,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,503. The stock has a market cap of $732.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.