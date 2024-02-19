Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Increases Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Hello Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.16% of Hello Group worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Hello Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,373. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

