Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $977,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $7.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $862.98. 259,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,452. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $742.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.