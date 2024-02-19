Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Teradata by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Teradata by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Teradata by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 1,535,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,076. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

