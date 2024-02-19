Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Raises Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 328,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 176.3% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 273,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,258. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.