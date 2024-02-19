Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 196,600 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,600 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises 1.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,698,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 348,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.91. 530,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,842. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 37,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $376,596.41. Following the purchase, the president now owns 591,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,121.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 37,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $376,596.41. Following the purchase, the president now owns 591,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,121.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,871,594 shares of company stock worth $18,651,388.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.