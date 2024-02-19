Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 800 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. GMS makes up about 1.5% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.11% of GMS worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

NYSE GMS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.44. 338,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

