Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015769 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,151.07 or 1.00097236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00173634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.