RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,465,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

