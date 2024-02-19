Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 134,544 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,544 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $161,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $362.35. 3,899,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,591. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.35 and a 200 day moving average of $325.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

