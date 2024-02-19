Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 16,121 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,302 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Autodesk worth $46,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.30. 1,369,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,200. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

