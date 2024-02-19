Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $43,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 59,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 509.9% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.50. 9,673,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.