Rathbones Group PLC Buys 132,876 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 92.2% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 386,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 185,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $5,970,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 11.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.09. 33,290,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,996,535. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

