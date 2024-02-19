Rathbones Group PLC Buys 147,064 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,064 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $50,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Shopify by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 6,194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

