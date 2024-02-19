Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 208.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,215 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $132,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,782,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,184,382. The firm has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $112.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

