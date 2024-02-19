Rathbones Group PLC Has $219.45 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,370 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,075 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $219,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $43.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.66. 10,328,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.72. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

