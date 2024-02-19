Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 134,414 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $107,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,233. The firm has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.