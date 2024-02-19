Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 17,222 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.20% of ANSYS worth $52,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.
Insider Activity at ANSYS
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ANSYS Price Performance
Shares of ANSS stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $329.85. 444,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,958. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
