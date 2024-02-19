Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Equinix worth $121,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $856.23. 842,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,597. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $881.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $816.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $779.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

