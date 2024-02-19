Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $280.92 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Raydium has a market cap of $280.92 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002103 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,125,543 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.
