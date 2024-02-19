Raymond James Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$135.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.38.

TSE:TIH opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.91. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$125.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

