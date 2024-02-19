Raymond James Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Underperform

Raymond James cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of CVNA opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,050,000 after buying an additional 165,379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

