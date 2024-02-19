Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Globe Life (GL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globe Life (NYSE: GL):

2/16/2024 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2024 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,076. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $127.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Globe Life Inc alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Globe Life by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Globe Life by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 772,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,016,000 after buying an additional 157,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.