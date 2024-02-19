Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,261 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,746. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

