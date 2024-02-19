Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $23,022,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.26. 334,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,609. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $82.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.