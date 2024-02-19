Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,226,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 317,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2,763.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,242,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.