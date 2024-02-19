Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 41,404 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after buying an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after buying an additional 626,489 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,614,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after buying an additional 725,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

