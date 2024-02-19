Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 718.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,302,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,938,000 after buying an additional 2,021,255 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,268,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12,261.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 493,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 410,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 947,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 359,848 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.79. 320,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,055. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.18.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

