Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.45. 1,332,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,970. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.