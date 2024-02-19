Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.43. 1,763,305 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.