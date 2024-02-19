Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,750,000.

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.30. 926,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,706. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

